Sections
Home / Cities / Bodies of woman, two kids along with injured boy found on rail tracks in Ambala

Bodies of woman, two kids along with injured boy found on rail tracks in Ambala

Government Railway Police said that no mobile phone or document was recovered from the spot

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Unidentified bodies of a woman in her 40s and two children — a girl, aged around 8, and a boy, aged around 3 — along with an unconscious boy of around four years of age were found on the railway tracks near the Ambala Cantonment railway station late on Tuesday night.

Government Railway Police (GRP) said that no mobile phone or document was recovered from the spot.

“We got information about the bodies from the railway authorities around 1am. A boy, who was alive but injured, was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh,” said superintendent of police, GRP, Smiti Chaudhary, adding that they are awaiting for him to gain consciousness to help identify the victims.

“As per preliminary probe, the deaths are being treated as suicide, but thorough investigation is being done. Autopsies are yet to be performed,” said the GRP station incharge.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After negligible rain for second day, IMD downgrades rain alert for MMR for rest of week
Jun 17, 2020 22:26 IST
Make in Maharashtra to strengthen Indian Economy, CM tells business leaders
Jun 17, 2020 22:24 IST
Amid Covid-19 outbreak, students in Chandigarh completing summer internships online
Jun 17, 2020 22:22 IST
‘Black lives do not matter’ in US: George Floyd’s brother tells UN
Jun 17, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.