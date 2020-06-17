Bodies of woman, two kids along with injured boy found on rail tracks in Ambala

Unidentified bodies of a woman in her 40s and two children — a girl, aged around 8, and a boy, aged around 3 — along with an unconscious boy of around four years of age were found on the railway tracks near the Ambala Cantonment railway station late on Tuesday night.

Government Railway Police (GRP) said that no mobile phone or document was recovered from the spot.

“We got information about the bodies from the railway authorities around 1am. A boy, who was alive but injured, was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh,” said superintendent of police, GRP, Smiti Chaudhary, adding that they are awaiting for him to gain consciousness to help identify the victims.

“As per preliminary probe, the deaths are being treated as suicide, but thorough investigation is being done. Autopsies are yet to be performed,” said the GRP station incharge.