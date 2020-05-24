Body found in Ambala: Younger brother confesses to murder

Police said Gaurav hit his elder brother with a heavy object, and later took him to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. (AFP)

Five days after a 35-year-old man was found dead at a house near Tangri river in Ambala, the police on Sunday arrested his younger brother who confessed to murder.

The accused was identified as Gaurav, a labourer in his late 20s, who had earlier said that his brother Ravi had died by falling from his bike on Tuesday late night. Police said their father had lodged a similar FIR.

Gaurav told the police that Ravi, also a labourer, had been in an affair with their paternal aunt for the last three years. She was a mother of four girls and wife to an alcoholic, police said, adding that Gaurav had cautioned Ravi against the relationship on multiple occasions.

On Tuesday, the brothers got drunk and got into an argument. Police said Gaurav hit his elder brother with a heavy object, and later took him to a hospital but the doctors declared him dead.

Mahesh Nagar station in-charge Jaswant Singh said, “We have recovered the evidence including the heavy object and blood-stained clothes. We arrested Gaurav and presented him before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.”