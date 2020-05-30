Sections
Body found in nullah in Mohali

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The body of an unidentified man was found in a nullah at Dhakoli, Zirakpur, in Mohali district.

Police said the victim seems to be in his mid-40s and is suspected to have died two to three days ago.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital. Further investigation is on.

