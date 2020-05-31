Body mix-up case: NMMC issues show-cause notice

Navi Mumbai Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal has issued a show-cause notice to the authorities of its civic hospital in Vashi, where a body had gone missing earlier this month and was later found to be wrongly cremated by another family.

Confirming the order, NMMC chief medical officer of health, Balasaheb Sonawane, said, “The civic body has taken a serious note of the issue. An inquiry was initiated following the incident and the commissioner has issued a notice to the hospital authorities asking for an explanation on the incident.”

Sonawane added, “We would not like to reveal to whom the notice has been issued as the matter is still under investigation.”

The mix-up of bodies came to light on May 18, a day after the friend of a construction labourer Umar Farooq Shaikh, 29, had gone to the NMMC hospital to claim his body. Shaikh, a resident of Ulwe, had died on May 9 at his Ulwe house. His friend took the body to the civic hospital for a coronavirus test.

On May 16, the hospital staff told Shaikh’s friend to collect his body as he had tested negative. However, when the man went to the hospital to collect the body, the staff was unable to find it.

Later, the police found that a Digha-based mason, Dashrat Suryawanshi, had claimed the body on May 14, mistaking it for his 18-year-old daughter. She had died of jaundice on May 4 and he too had taken her body to the NMMC hospital for the coronavirus test.

The Vashi police had then booked Suryawanshi and a hospital sanitation worker for the mix-up.