Body of drowned mason fished out from Ludhiana canal

Had gone to take a dip in Kaind canal on Wednesday; family has claimed he was murdered; Police will act further following the autopsy report.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The body of a 28-year-old man, who drowned in Kaind canal on Wednesday, was fished out from near Khanpur village on Friday morning.

Clothes of the deceased, Mandeep Singh, a mason and resident of Daba, were found near the canal after he went missing.

Mandeep had left the house saying he was going with his friends to Khanpur village. However, he did not return.

While his friends claimed that they had gone to the canal to take a dip, and Mandeep lost his balance and drowned, the deceased’s kin had alleged that his friends dumped the body in the canal after murdering him.



Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Daba police station, said they had interrogated the friends, but found nothing suspicious. The body had been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy, and further action will be taken based on its report, he added.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

