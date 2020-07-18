Body set on fire to cover up murder, another one found in canal in Greater Noida

The half burnt body of a man in his thirties was retrieved late Friday from a burning structure in the Badalpur area. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

According to police, a call was made to the police helpline saying that there was a fire in a field in village Kodi Khera. When a team reached the spot, the half-burnt body of a man was pulled from a structure in the field that was on fire. The fire department was called in to control the fire.

“Efforts are on to identify the man. But prima facie it seems that he was first killed and then the structure with the body inside set on fire to cover up the murder and the victim’s identify,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

Police said they have identified the owner of the land and will question him. Meanwhile, efforts are on to identify the body.

“The body has been sent for an autopsy and we will know more once the report comes in,” said the DCP.

A second body, that of a woman in her thirties, was found in a canal in Badalpur area. Police said the body may have floated down from somewhere upstream and efforts are on to identify it. The information was shared with the police on Saturday morning when locals spotted the body. The body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain a cause of death.