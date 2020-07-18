Sections
Home / Cities / Body set on fire to cover up murder, another one found in canal in Greater Noida

Body set on fire to cover up murder, another one found in canal in Greater Noida

The half burnt body of a man in his thirties was retrieved late Friday from a burning structure in the Badalpur area. The body has been sent for an autopsy.According to police,...

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 21:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The half burnt body of a man in his thirties was retrieved late Friday from a burning structure in the Badalpur area. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

According to police, a call was made to the police helpline saying that there was a fire in a field in village Kodi Khera. When a team reached the spot, the half-burnt body of a man was pulled from a structure in the field that was on fire. The fire department was called in to control the fire.

“Efforts are on to identify the man. But prima facie it seems that he was first killed and then the structure with the body inside set on fire to cover up the murder and the victim’s identify,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

Police said they have identified the owner of the land and will question him. Meanwhile, efforts are on to identify the body.



“The body has been sent for an autopsy and we will know more once the report comes in,” said the DCP.

A second body, that of a woman in her thirties, was found in a canal in Badalpur area. Police said the body may have floated down from somewhere upstream and efforts are on to identify it. The information was shared with the police on Saturday morning when locals spotted the body. The body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain a cause of death.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mare owners lose their share thanks to low-key weddings
Jul 18, 2020 21:59 IST
BCCI to invite fresh tender for apparel contract
Jul 18, 2020 21:55 IST
Traders suffer as contractor fails to take possession of parking lot at Feroze Gandhi market
Jul 18, 2020 21:55 IST
#AskCaptain session: Won’t take an inch of forest land for Mattewara industrial park: Punjab CM
Jul 18, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.