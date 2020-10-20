Body with multiple injury marks found in Pinjore, murder case registered

Body of an unidentified man in his late 30s was recovered from Nalagarh national highway near Pinjore’s Prempura village, police said on Monday.

His right arm has ‘NEERAJ SANG’ tattooed on it, though the last few alphabets are not clear, the police said. The body was found on October 17, but police are still trying to ascertain the man’s identity.

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons as the body bears marks of multiple injuries possibly inflicted by sharp-edged weapon on the face, head, arms and the back.

As per the details, sarpanch of Prempura, Surmukh Singh, had on Saturday evening called the police, informing about the body lying in the bushes on roadside. The victim, about 5ft 5 inches tall, was wearing a yellow T-shirt with his neck and right arm tried with a scarf.

The police said that there were at least eight injury marks on the body, suggesting that he was stabbed repeatedly.

As there was no trace of blood, the police suspect that the body may have been dumped there after execution of murder somewhere else. The body has been kept in the mortuary of Kalka civil hospital.

Investigators are currently scanning missing complaints registered at the police stations in nearby areas. The police have urged the public to contact the police control room and Pinjore station house officer in case they have some information about the victim.