Boisar woman murders husband; attack filmed on victim’s phone helps cops make arrest

Kavita Maurya, 22, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Boisar, was arrested by police for murdering her husband Arun, 29, using a steel pipe and ladle on Monday as she suspected him of having extramarital affairs with various women. The accused also kicked the victim, causing his spleen and kidneys to burst.

The victim managed to film the attack with his mobile phone, which was then used as proof by the police to arrest his wife. The murder took place while the couple’s 10-month-old child was in the room.

“Arun worked as a technician at a Goregaon-based moulding unit. Due to the lockdown, he was at home since March and the couple would fight daily as Maurya suspected him of having extramarital affairs with various women at his workplace,” said Pradip Kasbe, senior inspector of Boisar MIDC police station, adding that the wife used to regularly beat her husband.

On May 18, a fight ensued during which Kavita used a steel pipe and ladle to assault Arun and also kicked him in the stomach. Due to the assault, Arun vomited blood and became unconscious.

Maurya then called her brother who rushed Arun to the Tarapur primary health centre (PHC) where he was declared dead. “The PHC informed us and we started to probe the case. On checking Arun’s phone we found video clips of Kavita assaulting him,” said Kasbe. According to the officer, Arun was familiar with his wife’s domestic violence and on Monday, as soon as an argument ensued, he placed his phone on the window sill to film the incident. The footage captured showed Maurya assaulting him.

During her interrogation, Maurya confessed to the crime and was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She has been remanded in police custody till May 21, while her brother is absconding.

“We sent the body for a post mortem and its report is awaited. We have seized the murder weapons and the 10-month-child is now in the custody of Maurya’s relatives,” said Kasbe.