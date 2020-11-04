Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz arrested in Gondia for outraging modesty of his co-star

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz arrested in Gondia for outraging modesty of his co-star

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by Gondia police on Tuesday, for allegedly outraging the modesty of his co-star. According to reports, Raaz, 57, was staying in Gondia since...

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 02:08 IST

By Pradip Kumar Maitra,

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by Gondia police on Tuesday, for allegedly outraging the modesty of his co-star.

According to reports, Raaz, 57, was staying in Gondia since October 20 along with around 50 cast and crew members for a film shoot being held in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. They were staying in two different hotels in Gondia and used to travel to Balaghat, some 40km away, for filming in forest areas.

According to a police complaint filed by the actor’s 30-year-old co-star, Raaz continuously harassed and teased her. The actor allegedly tried to molest the woman on three occasions. The woman then approached the local police on Monday night and filed a formal complaint.

Pramod Ghonge, investigating officer of Ram Nagar police station in Gondia, said that Raaz has been booked under section of 354 (A, D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was produced before the local court. He was later released on bail, Ghonge said.

Raaz did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Nov 04, 2020 01:43 IST
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Nov 04, 2020 00:42 IST
India gets through biggest poll day in Covid-19 shadow
Nov 04, 2020 01:49 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST

latest news

Woman gang-raped in Delhi hospital, 3 held
Nov 04, 2020 02:39 IST
Delhi government’s anti-firecracker drive begins
Nov 04, 2020 02:33 IST
FCI trails in procurement target this year too, buys just 1.2% of Punjab’s total paddy
Nov 04, 2020 02:34 IST
Supreme Court panel to set virtual hearing benchmarks
Nov 04, 2020 02:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.