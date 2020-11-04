Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz arrested in Gondia for outraging modesty of his co-star

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by Gondia police on Tuesday, for allegedly outraging the modesty of his co-star.

According to reports, Raaz, 57, was staying in Gondia since October 20 along with around 50 cast and crew members for a film shoot being held in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. They were staying in two different hotels in Gondia and used to travel to Balaghat, some 40km away, for filming in forest areas.

According to a police complaint filed by the actor’s 30-year-old co-star, Raaz continuously harassed and teased her. The actor allegedly tried to molest the woman on three occasions. The woman then approached the local police on Monday night and filed a formal complaint.

Pramod Ghonge, investigating officer of Ram Nagar police station in Gondia, said that Raaz has been booked under section of 354 (A, D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was produced before the local court. He was later released on bail, Ghonge said.

Raaz did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.