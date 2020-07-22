Bombay HC questions state’s stand on not allowing actors, crew above 65 years for film, TV show shooting

Questioning the state’s stand to not permit any cast or crew above 65 years of age to be present for the shooting of films and television serials, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday asked the government how are physically fit senior citizens expected to live a dignified life if they are not allowed to go out and earn their livelihood.

The bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice Riyaz Chagla has also sought an explanation from the government as to whether any data or statistics was taken into consideration before restraining the cast or crew members from attending film studios or shooting sites. The bench has also sought to know if similar restrictions are imposed on senior citizens traveling on public transport facilities, attending workplaces and if they are allowed to attend funerals.

The order was issued on a petition filed by Pramod Pandey, who has been earning his livelihood by performing small roles in films and television shows for the past 40 years. In his petition, Pandey challenged a clause of the guidelines issued by the government on May 30 regarding the shooting of film and television serials.

His counsel, advocate Ashok Saraogi, submitted that though Pandey is above 65 years old, he is physically fit, despite which he is deprived of the only source of livelihood, as a clause in the guidelines prohibited the entry of cast and crew members above 65 years of age from attending any film studio or a shooting site.

Saraogi further submitted that if data is perused, it will become clear that majority of the persons affected by Covid-19 are below the age of 65 years. He added that the state’s decision has grave hardships and prejudice will be caused to the small-time actor, if he is prevented from participating in the shootings, as he will not be able to survive with dignity and self-respect.

A government lawyer responded to the petition, suggesting that as provided in the guidelines, whenever possible, castings should be done remotely using apps.

The response, however, irked the judges. “The learned advocate for the state had to be reminded that the actors performing small roles are required to go to the studios and request for work to enable them to have their two meals, and no producer or director is going to shoot their role via Facetime, Zoom, Skype etc,” said the bench commenting on the suggestion.

HC has posted the petition for further hearing on Friday.