Book Cong MLA misusing Central ration: SAD

Senior SAD leader and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had written a letter to the PM recently demanding a central probe into large scale embezzlement

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday asked chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to order the registration of a criminal case against a Congress legislator who had stocked central ration meant for distribution among the poor in a Jalandhar hotel, besides officials who had allowed Congressmen to indulge in a multi-thousand crore central ration scam.

Senior SAD leader and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had written a letter to the PM recently demanding a central probe into large scale embezzlement and wrongful distribution of central ration meant for 1.4 crore people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“He said the chief minister should also hand over the case for investigation to the CBI or any other central agency as it is clear that Congress leaders have been misappropriating wheat and pulses sent by the centre to the state.” Cheema claimed that the Jalandhar legislator had admitted that he had kept the ration in a hotel

