Boost your immunity with a high-calorie diet, say experts

The lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 has given people ample time to follow their creative pursuits. However, it has also given rise to this new wave of ‘quarantine cooking’. From making rasgullas to baking a cake for the first time, people are constantly sharing pictures of recipes on different social media platforms, demonstrating how they are utilising their time. This quarantine cooking is not just for sustenance, but also for entertainment and to beat the stress.

As this trend is gaining followers every minute, experts are advising people to opt for healthy alternatives. They are reminding people that as physical activity has reduced amid the lockdown, it is better to limit the frequency of high-calorie food items.

Dr Vinu Kumar, a Ludhiana-based clean eating and lifestyle mentor, said, “In this time of global health emergency, one should try to increase their immunity by opting for healthy alternatives.”

“Along with staying at home, it is everyone’s duty to keep oneself healthy. Indulging in high-calorie diet on a daily basis with no physical activity will only lower the immunity, making one vulnerable to infections. Rather than following the trend just to impress your friends on social media, set an example by including seasonal fruits and vegetables in your daily diet,” she said.

“Eating seasonal fruits and vegetable prepares the body to handle the extreme temperatures. Fruits such as papayas and watermelons have high water-content, causing a cooling effect on the body. Moreover, the fibre is great for the digestive system. Similarly, chutneys made from mixed seasonal fruits and herbs are also beneficial. Indian homemade drinks such as thandai and aam panna should also be included in summer diet,” she added.

Dr Ritu Sudhakar, chief dietician at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said that anything in excess can be harmful.

“One of my acquaintances told me that she has been baking cakes on a daily-basis since the lockdown, which is obviously harmful for the health. While preparing pizza or desserts at home is a better option than ordering from outside, it should not be frequent. For healthier options, one can use jaggery or honey in place of sugar, add less cheese and more vegetables to a pizza and try different fruit smoothies. Nuts, sprouts, nuts, dry fruits, eggs should be added to one’s diet to boost the immunity,” she said.

“To benefit from this trend, one can try new dishes at home rather than eating outside after the lockdown is over,” she added.