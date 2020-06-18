Bootlegger held, 75 litres of illicit liquor seized in Ludhiana

The anti-smuggling wing of Ludhiana police commissionrate on Thursday arrested a bootlegger with 75 litres of country-made illicit liquor in Rajapur village. The police have also destroyed 15,000 litres of liquor (lahan), which was recovered from banks of the Sutlej near the village.

The accused has been identified as Ajaib Singh, a resident of Makhu, a rural town in Ferozepur, while his accomplice who managed to flee the spot was identified as Gurnam Singh, a resident of Rajapur village.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, who is investigating the case, said that the police conducted a raid following a tip-off and arrested the accused from the village.

A hunt is on for the arrest of his accomplice. A case under Sections 61,1,14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused.

The police have seized and destroyed more than 2 lakh litres of illicit countrymade liquor recovered from banks of the Sutlej on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar border.

Meeting held to rein in illegal liquor business

To curb illicit liquor sale in the district, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma directed the officials of the excise and police departments to tighten noose against such liquor contractors who are involved in this illegal business. He directed that such persons should be arrested without fail. A meeting in this regard was held in the office of Ludhiana DC, where Sharma categorically mentioned that no person would be allowed to run this illegal business in the district.

DC said that some liquor contractors hide actual record related to sale and purchase of liquor, that not only causes loss to the public exchequer, but even the numbers related to actual consumption are not known. He directed that from now on, the excise inspectors would personally visit all liquor vends and would check their records on a daily basis.

He said that he has been receiving complaints that desi lahan is manufactured in some areas along the Sutlej river in Ludhiana, which should be stopped immediately. He directed the Excise officials to prepare a list of habitual persons and hand it over to the police department so that they can keep a close watch on the activities of such persons.