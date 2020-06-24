Bootlegger held in Ludhiana, 50 litres of illicit liquor seized

Sections
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The anti-smuggling wing of the district police commissionerate arrested a bootlegger for smuggling liquor at Bholewal village here on Monday.

The police recovered 50 litres of illicit country-made liquor from his possession.

The police also destroyed 20,000 litres of illicit liquor (lahan), which he had buried near the Sutlej at the village.

The arrested has been identified as Makhan Singh of Bholewal village.



Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, investigating the case, said the police conducted a raid on a tip-off and arrested the accused.

A case under sections 61,1,14 of the excise Act has been registered against him.

The Ludhiana police have seized and destroyed over 2 lakh litres of lahan (illicit country-made liquor) on the banks of the Sutlej on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar border in the recent months.

