Bootlegger tests positive, 17 cops of Khanna CIA quarantined

Was arrested for running an illegal liquor factory and distillery in Bahomajra village, Khanna, on April 28

Updated: May 02, 2020 21:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

At least 15 cops from CIA staff of Khanna police were quarantined after a man arrested for operating an illegal liquor factory and distillery tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Seventeen labourers, who shared a room with the accused, have been also quarantined.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said among the quarantined cops were an inspector, 11 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), two head constables and a home guard.

The SSP said five men were arrested during a raid at an illegal liquor factory and distillery in Bahomajra village on April 22. Later, two more men were arrested on April 28, and the Covid positive man was among them.



“He had developed symptoms before he was sent to jail, and was therefore tested for coronaavirus. After he tested positive on Saturday, he was admitted to the Khanna civil hospital,” the SSP said.

The accused is a native of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, but lives in Khanna.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, Sadar Khanna police station, said the man was interrogated by CIA staff. Therefore, 15 cops attached with CIA and 17 other contacts with whom he shared accommodation had been quarantined.

An FIR under the Excise Act was registered against the seven accused at the Khanna Sadar police station following the April 22 raid.

