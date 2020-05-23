BOPEE told to call for domicile certificates at the time of counselling

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has advised the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) to call for domicile certificates only from the candidates shortlisted for the counselling and not insist upon their production from the candidates at the time of submission of online forms.

According to an advisory, the Board has been advised to modify its notification to provide for self-declaration of domiciliary status at the time of submission of online forms as per the new Domicile Rules while further stating that only shortlisted candidates may be asked to produce Domicile Certificate at the time of counselling. The advisory further goes on to advise the Board that only those candidates who produce Domicile Certificates during counselling should be selected.

This advisory has been issued to set at rest any apprehensions in the minds of the candidates regarding the issue.

The administration has also advised the BOPEE to explore the possibility of extending the last date of submitting application forms in the CET examination to June 15.