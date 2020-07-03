Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Bribery case: CBI files chargesheet against passport official, aide in Chandigarh

Bribery case: CBI files chargesheet against passport official, aide in Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against a passport official in Chandigarh who was allegedly caught accepting bribe in March this year.The...

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against a passport official in Chandigarh who was allegedly caught accepting bribe in March this year.

The accused, Rajiv Khetarpal, who was posted as an assistant superintendent at the regional passport office, Chandigarh, had demanded Rs 30,000 from complainant, Jagdeep Singh. Jagdeep said that the official had asked him to pay the bribe or have his file rejected.

The CBI had laid a trap and caught Balinder Singh of Nayagaon accepting the bribe on behalf of Khetarpal. The duo was arrested soonafter.

The chargesheet was submitted under Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed), 7A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B(Criminal Conspiracy) of IPC.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan pay their respects to late Saroj Khan
Jul 03, 2020 19:27 IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri posts about work, actor leaves cute comment
Jul 03, 2020 19:27 IST
Let Love Rule: Lenny Kravitz announces memoir
Jul 03, 2020 19:23 IST
Khashoggi lured to his death through ‘a great betrayal and deception’, says fiancee
Jul 03, 2020 19:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.