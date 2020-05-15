Sections
Home / Cities / Brick-kiln worker rapes six-year-old girl in Ludhiana, held

Brick-kiln worker rapes six-year-old girl in Ludhiana, held

The victim was rushed to the Samrala civil hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

When the mother of the girl reached the spot of crime, the accused fled leaving the girl unconscious. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A brick-kiln worker lured a six-and-a-half-year-old daughter of his co-worker on the pretext of candies and raped her at Katani Kalan village on Thursday evening.

When the mother of the girl reached the spot of crime, the accused fled leaving the girl unconscious. The victim was rushed to the Samrala civil hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious.

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar, 24, of Katani Kalan village, has been arrested and a case lodged against him on the statement of mother of the victim.

In her complaint, the woman stated, “I, along with my family, work at a brick-kiln and live in the kiln premises. On Thursday evening, my husband had gone out to buy grocery and I was preparing dinner for the family.”



“Meanwhile, my son told her that Sonu Kumar had taken his sister towards an isolated place. I, along with my son, started searching my daughter. When we went to the backside of the brick-kiln, we saw the accused raping my daughter. When I raised alarm, the accused tried to escape. However, the other workers nabbed the accused and informed the police. The girl, who was unconscious, was rushed to the hospital.”

ASI Sukhdev Singh, investigating the case, said the accused has been arrested and a case under sections of 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused at the Koomkalan police station.

The ASI added the accused was produced before a court on Friday and sent him to judicial custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MPCB warns Badlapur effluent treatment plant after Waldhuni river turns red
May 15, 2020 23:53 IST
Covid 19 latest update: 14 of Uttarakhand’s 82, 834 returnees have turned positive so far
May 15, 2020 23:54 IST
NHRC notices to UP, Punjab over woman pulling suitcase with child on it
May 15, 2020 23:53 IST
Need to wait on resuming air travel: Niti Aayog member
May 15, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.