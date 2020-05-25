Sections
Brigadier looking to buy refurbished iPhone online duped of ₹9,799

Order not delivered after payment online; complainant receives multiple calls with suspicious instructions to get the refund

Updated: May 25, 2020 20:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

After complaining to his bank, the complainant found out that the payment was made in favour of a book store’s account. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Fraudsters duped a 51-year-old Brigadier of Rs 9,799 in lieu of selling a refurbished Apple iPhone online, police said on Monday.

Complainant Brigadier Neeraj Kumar Soni, who lives in the Chandimandir cantonment, told the police that he bought the phone online on May 11 from a firm named 2GUD.

The transaction of Rs 9,799 from his credit card was carried out in favour of Flipkart Internet Private Limited.

The phone’s delivery was promised by May 16 initially, and later deferred to May 21. However, he didn’t receive the order by then.



Brigadier Soni said he later received a call from a man identifying himself as the e-commerce firm’s representative. “He said they were unable to deliver the phone. So, I asked for a refund and he asked me to provide a Google Pay or Phone Pay account information to get the money back,” the complainant told the police.

Brigadier Soni gave the caller his daughter’s Google Pay account details and sent back a message to the caller on a different mobile number, as asked by the latter.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajbir Singh, the investigating officer, said the caller allegedly told the complainant to download a form from the link that was sent. However, he declined it immediately.

Later, the complainant was asked to open the phone’s calculator and type the last four digits of his bank account.

Finding this unusual and suspicious, he did not comply and reported the matter to his bank. There, the complainant learnt that the amount from his credit card was claimed on May 12, and was credited in a book store’s bank account.

Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

