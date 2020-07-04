Sections
Home / Cities / Bring back residents from Arab countries: Ludhiana MLA

Bring back residents from Arab countries: Ludhiana MLA

The residents who returned from Arab countries on Friday also demanded that efforts should be made to bring back thousand others who are still stuck there amid the pandemic

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 01:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains interacting with residents brought back from Arab countries at Punjab Agricultural University quarantine centre in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains met returnees from different Arab countries quarantined at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.

The returnees apprised Bains of the problems they faced during their journey back home and demanded that the government should make efforts to bring back thousand others who are still stuck in Arab countries amid the pandemic.

Bains said, “Around 115 residents returned to Ludhiana on Friday morning from Arab countries and they claim that the air ticket prices were four times higher than usual. They were denied salaries by their employers and had been in contact with me for the past few days.”

“I apprised the officials in the ministry of affairs of the same and these people have returned to the country, but what about others? The state government should take up the matter with the union government and arrangements should be made to bring back stranded people from Arab countries and provide concessional air tickets to them,” he added.



“ The returnees also have lists of names of stranded persons and will forward those to the state government,” said Bains.

Bains alleged that chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh had failed to perform his duty and it seemed like he had isolated himself due to the pandemic.

CM should appoint a deputy CM in the state so that the government can perform its duties, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi riots charge sheet: Hindus incited on WhatsApp group to attack Muslims
Jul 04, 2020 01:52 IST
Ensure dignity of dead and alive is maintained while cremating Covid patients: Bombay HC
Jul 04, 2020 01:45 IST
Submit details of incidents similar to what happened at Sion hospital: Bombay HC to BJP legislator
Jul 04, 2020 01:43 IST
More people turning towards smaller cities with more green spaces: Survey
Jul 04, 2020 01:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.