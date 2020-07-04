Bring back residents from Arab countries: Ludhiana MLA

Lok Insaaf Party chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains interacting with residents brought back from Arab countries at Punjab Agricultural University quarantine centre in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains met returnees from different Arab countries quarantined at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.

The returnees apprised Bains of the problems they faced during their journey back home and demanded that the government should make efforts to bring back thousand others who are still stuck in Arab countries amid the pandemic.

Bains said, “Around 115 residents returned to Ludhiana on Friday morning from Arab countries and they claim that the air ticket prices were four times higher than usual. They were denied salaries by their employers and had been in contact with me for the past few days.”

“I apprised the officials in the ministry of affairs of the same and these people have returned to the country, but what about others? The state government should take up the matter with the union government and arrangements should be made to bring back stranded people from Arab countries and provide concessional air tickets to them,” he added.

“ The returnees also have lists of names of stranded persons and will forward those to the state government,” said Bains.

Bains alleged that chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh had failed to perform his duty and it seemed like he had isolated himself due to the pandemic.

CM should appoint a deputy CM in the state so that the government can perform its duties, he added.