Sections
Home / Cities / Bringing their A-game in lockdown: Haryana’s sportspersons dabble in harvesting activities amid labour shortage

Bringing their A-game in lockdown: Haryana’s sportspersons dabble in harvesting activities amid labour shortage

Apart from practicing their respective sport every day, these international-level players have been helping their families in reaping crops and loading them into gunny bags

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:18 IST

By Bhaskar Mukherjee and Sunil Rahar,

Indian hockey player Poonam Malik reaping crop at her native village in Hisar. (HT Photo)

Haryana is known for producing international-level sportspersons and if you are wondering what they are upto during the lockdown besides spending time with family, it’s reaping crops in their fields amid the shortage of farm labourers across the state.

Hindustan Times got some of these players to share their daily routine in the Covid-driven confinement.

World number one (52kg) pugilist Amit Panghal had recently shared a picture on the social media showing him loading wheat in gunny bags from a tractor-trolley. “After practising daily for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, I spend most of my day with my parents in my native Mayna village. I try to help them in as many household chores as possible. I even assisted them in unloading the wheat grown on our land into gunny bags,” he added.

Indian Hockey player Poonam Malik of Hisar’s Umra village has also been dabbling in harvesting activities at home. “As most farm labourers have left for their homes due to the lockdown, there is no one for reaping the crop. Being from a farming family, I know the process and reap crop using farm equipment. Rest of the time, I practice for my game in a ground near my house.”



Unlike the ones at home, hockey goalkeeper Savita Poonia is stuck in Banglore. The Ding village (Sirsa) native said she was maintaining a routine of eating healthy food and doing regular exercise during the lockdown.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre allows stranded migrant workers, students and tourists to go home, sets ground rules for travel
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
Apr 29, 2020 17:48 IST

latest news

No Indian in Steyn’s best XI he played with or against
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
At home in Chandigarh, says BJP MP Kirron Kher taking on Congress criticism on absence
Apr 29, 2020 18:03 IST
Uttarakhand to boost immunity of Covid warriors with homeopathic, ayurvedic medicines
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
A Punjabi gaze on Kashmir
Apr 29, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.