British Sikh MP Dhesi seeks probe into role of Thatcher govt in Operation Bluestar

Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, member of Parliament for Slough (UK), on Thursday, reiterated the demand of an independent inquiry into the role of the former Margaret Thatcher government in Operation Bluestar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1984.

The first turbaned Sikh MP of the UK, while speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, said that this week marks the 36th year since the then Indian PM Indira Gandhi had ordered attack on the Sikh shrine. “It eventually led to the destruction of historic structures, genocide of Sikhs, and burning of the Sikh Reference Library. Sikhs can never forget 1984,” he said.

“I am sure the leader of the House will agree that it’s atrocious and many still struggle for justice. But perhaps he can explain to me why – despite recent revelations, demand from the British Sikh community, and support of the Labour Party and other opposition parties – no independent inquiry has been to establish the extent of Thatcher government’s involvement in the 1984 attack,” he questioned.

Dhesi, who hails from Raipur village in Jalandhar, is the nephew of Congress leader and SGPC member Paramjit Singh Raipur.

In response, leader of the House, MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, said that it is an important anniversary to remember. “The questions raised by Dhesi should be taken up during the adjournment debate. But I have full confidence that Margaret Thatcher, who was one of the greatest leaders the UK has ever had, would always have behaved properly,” Mogg said.