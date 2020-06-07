Brutality against pregnant cow: Himachal DGP summons DIG, Bilaspur SP

A day after police arrested a man for feeding wheat dough stuffed with firecrackers to a pregnant cow in Jhandutta area of Himachal Pradesh, director general of police Sanjay Kundu has summoned deputy inspector general of police central range Madhusudan Sharma and Bilaspur superintendent of police Dewakar Sharma to review the cruel act.

The pregnant cow’s jaw was severely injured after being fed the wheat dough, which wildlife officials say is a common practice among farmers to kill wild animals to protect their crops. The incident had led to widespread public outcry in the state.

The Jhandutta incident allegedly took place on May 26, but came to light on Saturday when the cow’s owner Gurdayal Singh uploaded a video of the injured bovine on social media.

Besides, Kundu will also review the social media post claiming that there were irregularities in purchase of ventilators in the state even as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has clarified numerous times setting aside the letter which he termed ‘anonymous’.

Thakur, who also holds the home portfolio, has ordered a police probe to trace the origin of the letter.