BSES donates life-support ambulances to Delhi govt

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

BSES Yamuna Power Limited donated three advanced life support ambulances and 50 hand sanitiser machines to the Delhi government by as part of Covid relief material.

The ambulances were provided to GB Pant, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Guru Teg Bahadur hospitals, of which the former two do not treat patients with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Two of the “high-quality” hand sanitiser machines were inaugurated by Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain at the Delhi Secretariat from where the ambulances were flagged off.



“I am thankful to BSES for gifting three ambulances to GTB, GB Pant and LBS hospitals. Along with this, they have donated 50 high-quality hand sanitiser and temperature monitors to Mohalla Clinics. The ambulances are fully equipped and the citizens of Delhi will surely benefit from them,” Jain said.

Currently, there are just nine advanced life support ambulances in the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) fleet.

The ALS ambulances – which have ventilators, oxygen, automated defibrillators, multipara monitors, femoral doppler, emergency medicines and accompanying para medical staff – will be used for patients suffering from heart attacks, respiratory problems, head injuries, fire injuries, as well as newborns in severe cases of childbirth.

With the help of this ambulance service, victims of road accidents among others, too, will be taken to the hospitals in an emergency, the Delhi government said.

