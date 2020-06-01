Sections
Home / Cities / BSF DG reviews security scenario along IB in Jammu

BSF DG reviews security scenario along IB in Jammu

The IG BSF briefed the chief about the complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing security scenario, while the field commanders apprised him about the various ongoing construction works on the border and constraints being faced during their implementation.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Director general BSF SS Deswal accompanied by additional DG S Panwar, IG BSF Jammu frontier NS Jamwal and other officers. (HT Photot)

Amid spike in ceasefire violations and intrusion bids along the Line of Control, director general of Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal visited the forward areas along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu sector to review the security scenario on the strategic frontier.

“Director general BSF SS Deswal visited the area of Jammu frontier on Saturday and Sunday. He was accompanied by additional DG S Panwar, IG BSF Jammu frontier NS Jamwal and other officers,” a BSF spokesman said.

The IG BSF briefed the chief about the complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing security scenario, while the field commanders apprised him about the various ongoing construction works on the border and constraints being faced during their implementation, the spokesperson said.

“DG BSF also reviewed the border domination plan. He visited the critical areas of entire border stretch and held discussions with various field commanders and senior police officers regarding border domination and other security measures being adopted,” he said.



While interacting with jawans and patiently attending to their issues, the DG BSF stressed about the importance of physical fitness and exhorted the troops to engage themselves in regular fitness exercises and games. He also planted various tree saplings in the Border Out Posts to give it a look of ‘green border’, the spokesperson said. He said Deswal stressed upon the idea of cultivation of land ahead of fencing with the help of BSF who can provide security to the farmers.

Deswal, who was here on a two-day visit, also reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation and advised the troops to indulge in physical activities for improved immunity to deal with the pandemic, the spokesman said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University gets interim dean of students welfare
Jun 01, 2020 19:48 IST
19-year-old axes father to death for attempting to rape her, arrested
Jun 01, 2020 19:43 IST
People can go for morning walks, but should avoid sitting on benches in parks: Ludhiana Police chief
Jun 01, 2020 19:42 IST
Meet the woman who touched over 1 million lives during lockdown
Jun 01, 2020 19:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.