BSF facilitates Ranbir Canal desilting on border despite Pak objections

The Border Security Force (BSF) has helped restore Ranbir Canal in RS Pura and Arnia sectors on the international border despite objections by the Pakistan Rangers.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and intense shelling from Pakistan on the LOC, the BSF stood guard as workers from the irrigation department desilted the canal.

Ranbir Canal is the major source of irrigation for farmers in the Jammu region. Constructed in 1905 over 59.55 km, it was a game-changing project that laid the foundation of rapid transformation of rural agricultural economy in Jammu. The famous Basmati rice of R S Pura owes its cultivation primarily to this canal.

“The canal enters into the vicinity of the international boundary close to Pakistan. For the past many years, a large amount of silt had accumulated here which resulted in huge blockage in the canal system as the flow of water was also restricted. Farmers in the region were also constantly approaching the UT administration for desilting of the canal,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The irrigation and flood control department of J&K approached the BSF authorities for assistance in desilting work close to the border.

“Despite huge apprehension of firing by Pakistan to thwart the work, BSF’s timely help to the UT administration was made in the best interest of farmers. The work was taken up in the Arnia and RS Pura sectors under the supervision of senior officers with foolproof security to the civil staff working beyond the barbed fence. The work was completed in record time,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, “Pak Rangers objected to the work and also adopted aggressive posture, but the deft and tactical handling of situation led to successful completion of the work. The locals are very happy as it will immensely benefit farmers in Jammu district.”