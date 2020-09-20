BSF foils Pakistan attempt to smuggle drugs, arms, ammo into Jammu

On June 20, security forces had shot down an arms-laden Pakistani drone at Rathua in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector. (Representational Photo/HT )

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a bid to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics into India from Pakistan at Arnia along the 198km international border (IB) in the RS Pura sector of Jammu division of the union territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“The consignment that comprised 62 packets of drugs, two pistols and four magazines was being pushed via a pipe near the Budhwar post around 2 am on Sunday,” said NS Jamwal, inspector-general (I-G), BSF, Jammu.

Also Read: Farooq Abdullah calls for 4G restoration in J-K, talks with Pakistan

The BSF troops deployed at Budhwar and Bullechak posts observed suspicious movement of around four Pakistani nationals near the IB during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and fired at them.

“Around four Pakistanis beat a hasty retreat. Their contacts must have been on the Indian side as well, who may have also escaped following the firing by the troops,” said Jamwal.

The officer said searches were launched at the first light on Sunday.

Also Read: Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh

“We recovered 62 packets of narcotics, which are likely to contain heroin, two pistols, four magazines and some ammunition from the spot,” he said.

“The drugs are yet to be tested. Usually, Pakistan tries to push through heroin,” he added.

Earlier, on Friday, security forces had arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) terrorists at Rajouri in the Jammu division after they had picked a consignment of arms and ammunition and Rs 1 lakh in cash that was dropped by a Pakistani drone.

On June 20, security forces had shot down an arms-laden Pakistani drone at Rathua in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector.

The BSF authorities had also detected a trans-border tunnel in the Jammu’s division’s Samba sector.

Drugs and cash sent via hawala are part of Pakistan’s strategy to push narco-terrorism into J&K.