Sections
Home / Cities / BSF jawan hangs self to death in Jammu, probe underway to ascertain cause

BSF jawan hangs self to death in Jammu, probe underway to ascertain cause

He was found hanging in the bathroom of his residence at Paloura camp

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

A Border Security Force jawan has allegedly commited suicide at his camp in Paloura here, police said on Saturday.

The constable, who was a resident of Assam, was found hanging in the bathroom of his residence at Paloura camp on Friday, a police official said.

He said a preliminary investigation suggested the jawan posted with the 98th battalion committed suicide.

Police officials are trying to ascertain why he took the step, the official said adding the body has been handed over to his unit after completion of legal formalities.



“We have not found any suicide note from the bathroom but prima facie it appeared that the jawan committed suicide by hanging,” a police official said.

BSF has also instituted an internal probe.

Missing woman found dead, family allege police inaction

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old woman, mother of two children, who went missing three days ago from her house in Channi Himmat area, was found dead in a canal here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja Gupta. The body was seen floating in a canal at Dharp in Gadigarh area on the outskirts of the city this afternoon.

The woman had been missing since May 27. Family members of the deceased alleged that police inaction that led to her death.

“Police showed utter carelessness in searching for her. She was spotted by a security guard at an ATM near Amar Singh Club. She told him that she has failed (in life) and hence has left her house but the guard didn’t bother to inform the police,” said one of the members of the family.

SHO of Channi Himmat police station, Sajjad Pervez, said, “The woman was under medication for depression. We kept searching her for the past three days but her body was found from a canal in Dharp area on Saturday.”

Later, the body was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old identified as Mohammad Aalam was killed over a property dispute in Poonch district’s Surankote area on Saturday.

The victim was hit by a wooden log and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested a person in the matter and investigations have been initiated.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajiv Gandhi Colony residents land in soup for stopping, confining Ludhiana MC team holding survey
May 30, 2020 21:57 IST
1 killed as tractor-trolley hits motorcycle in Muzaffarnagar
May 30, 2020 21:57 IST
Transporters demand relief package, resumption of commercial vehicles
May 30, 2020 21:57 IST
It’s now or never: Let’s not forget our social responsibilities
May 30, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.