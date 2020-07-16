BSF man held for constable’s murder

New Delhi: A day after a 23-year-old Delhi Police woman constable was found dead at her rented house in southwest Delhi’s Palam village, police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable for the murder.

Police said the two were living together in Palam for past one week and the murder was fallout of a dispute.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said that on Wednesday around 12:12 pm, they received a call reporting that a woman constable had been found dead at her house in Palam Village.

On reaching the crime scene, a police team found Preeti Beniwal, a native of Rewari in Haryana, unconscious on a bed. Her body also bore strangulation marks.

During an inspection of the scene of crime, the mobile phone of the girl was found missing from the room. Arya said, “During preliminary inquiry, it came to light the deceased had been staying at her newly rented room with a man. Our teams checked CCTV footage and the same man was spotted leaving the woman’s house early Wednesday morning. Further enquiry revealed the identity of the man as one Naresh, from Alwar in Rajasthan. We learnt that he is a constable in the BSF,” Arya said.

The DCP said teams were sent to conduct raids at all possible hideouts of the suspect. “With the help of technical surveillance, our teams managed to zero in on Naresh and he was arrested from Dwarka while he was on his way to meet his advocate,” the DCP said.

The officer said, during interrogation, he said he was in a relationship with Beniwal and they lived together. “He said the man disclosed the for the past few days, he suspected Beniwal of having an affair with another person. He said they often used to fight and following one such argument on Wednesday night, he strangled her,” the DCP said.