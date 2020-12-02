Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / BSF officer killed in Pak firing at Rajouri

BSF officer killed in Pak firing at Rajouri

A BSF officer was killed in Pak firing along the LoC in Rajouri district on Tuesday morning.BSF IG NS Jamwal said, “On Tuesday, the Pakistan army restored to unprovoked...

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Slain BSF sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite. (PTI)

A BSF officer was killed in Pak firing along the LoC in Rajouri district on Tuesday morning.

BSF IG NS Jamwal said, “On Tuesday, the Pakistan army restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri sector in which BSF sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite, who was deployed at the FDL of BSF, was killed while retaliating to the enemy fire and trying to save lives of his colleagues. He displayed highest degree of dedication and devotion to duty and laid down his life on the line of duty.”

Jamwal added that BSF retaliated strongly and effectively on the Pak army posts. The mortal remains of the officer will be sent to Imphal and then to his native place Maphoukuki Post-Lamlong in Manipur, where the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

“In this hour of grief, BSF stands in solidarity with the bereaved family,” the IG said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
Dec 01, 2020 22:30 IST
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
Dec 01, 2020 21:35 IST
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
Dec 01, 2020 20:28 IST
TMC staves off crisis, says rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari not leaving party
Dec 02, 2020 00:38 IST

latest news

BSF officer killed in Pak firing at Rajouri
Dec 02, 2020 01:01 IST
Army to hold recruitment rally for 10 Jammu districts
Dec 02, 2020 00:58 IST
DDC polls: Kupwara hamlets cast votes with hope of development, statehood restoration
Dec 02, 2020 00:53 IST
Maharashtra farmers to hold mass protest in state on Thursday
Dec 02, 2020 00:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.