BSF recovers 9kg heroin from int’l border in Amritsar

As per a press release issued here by public relations office, BSF (Punjab Frontier), nine packets of heroin were recovered from the area during a search.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Vigilant troops of the BSF once again thwarted the attempt of anti-national elements to push the consignment of contraband items into India, said officials (HT FILE)

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered around 9kg heroin along the India-Pakistan International border in Amritsar on Friday.

“Vigilant troops of the BSF once again thwarted the attempt of anti-national elements to push the consignment of contraband items into India,” said the BSF officials.

