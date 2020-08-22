Sections
BSF shoots down five intruders on Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district

BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement across the border near the Dall outpost at 5am and opened fire when the intruders did not surrender. An AK assault rifle and a rucksack was recovered from one of the bodies, search operation underway

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:30 IST

By Anil Sharma,

The five intruders were trying to sneak into Indian territory near Dall village of Bhikhiwind sub division in the border district of Tarn Taran on Saturday morning. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Tarn Taran: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead five intruders trying to sneak into Indian territory from Pakistan near Dall village of Bhikhiwind sub division in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday morning.

A senior BSF official said that an AK assault rifle and a rucksack was recovered from one of the bodies. “The search operation is underway. It is yet to be ascertained if those shot down are Pakistanis. The motive of the accused will be clear once the operation ends.”

Around 5am, BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement across the border fence in Pakistan near the Dall border out post (BoP). Sources said two men were seen trying to sneak into Indian territory. Despite being challenged, the duo kept moving ahead, prompting the BSF to open fire.

After the firing, the officials said, a search was launched and five bodies were recovered.



BSF officials said they were taking precautions during the search as the area could be mined.

Last year, Punjab Police had busted a module smuggling sophisticated weapons and drugs from across the border by using drones. The police had claimed that the smugglers had cleared several sorties of drugs and weapons from across the border in Bhikhwind sub division.

