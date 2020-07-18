Sections
Home / Cities / BTech course: Punjabi varsity to admit students on basis of Class 12 marks

BTech course: Punjabi varsity to admit students on basis of Class 12 marks

A university spokesperson said the department of computer science decided to change the eligibility criteria for the admission to the course for the current session

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Punjabi University, Patiala, has decided to admit students in tits BTech CSE (computer science and engineering) course for the 2020-2021 academic session on the basis of Class-12 marks instead of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) rankings.

A university spokesperson said the department of computer science decided to change the eligibility criteria for the admission to the course for the current session.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks in mathematics, physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry/vocational/biology as optional subjects, he added.

For the detailed admission procedure, the student can visit the admission portal https://pupadmissions.ac.in. The decision was taken over uncertainty in conducting the JEE test which is to be held in September.



The last date to apply for the course is July 30.

Raman Maini, head of the department of computer science, said the CBSE has declared results of senior secondary exams while other boards are also about to announce the same. “The varsity’s decision will help the students and their parents take appropriate decision on time,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rusty Barcelona still can win Champions League: Setien
Jul 18, 2020 23:32 IST
Panjab University ready to issue online degrees through NAD
Jul 18, 2020 23:30 IST
In Bihar, paid isolation facility at hotels for Covid-19 positive healthcare workers
Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
Panjab University likely to win MAKA trophy for second year in a row
Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.