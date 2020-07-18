BTech course: Punjabi varsity to admit students on basis of Class 12 marks

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Punjabi University, Patiala, has decided to admit students in tits BTech CSE (computer science and engineering) course for the 2020-2021 academic session on the basis of Class-12 marks instead of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) rankings.

A university spokesperson said the department of computer science decided to change the eligibility criteria for the admission to the course for the current session.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks in mathematics, physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry/vocational/biology as optional subjects, he added.

For the detailed admission procedure, the student can visit the admission portal https://pupadmissions.ac.in. The decision was taken over uncertainty in conducting the JEE test which is to be held in September.

The last date to apply for the course is July 30.

Raman Maini, head of the department of computer science, said the CBSE has declared results of senior secondary exams while other boards are also about to announce the same. “The varsity’s decision will help the students and their parents take appropriate decision on time,” he added.