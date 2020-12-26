Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Buddha nullah pollution: Ludhiana MC conducts meetings with residents

Buddha nullah pollution: Ludhiana MC conducts meetings with residents

The MC issued warnings to residents who were dumping waste in the nullah

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two days before commencing the ‘Buddha Nullah Warriors Campaign’, the municipal corporation (MC) team conducted meetings with residents living in the vicinity of the nullah at Hambran Road on Saturday.

Puran Singh, state project director of Swachh Bharat Mission, led the MC team and issued warnings to 24 residents who were dumping solid waste in the nullah. Challans were issued to around half a dozen residents.

Singh said that MC has already deployed over 60 marshals at the 14km long stretch of the nullah to prevent the residents from dumping waste in the nullah. ‘Buddha Nullah Warriors Campaign’ will commence from Monday wherein NCC, and NSS cadets from different colleges of the city will go door to door to spread awareness among the residents. A capacity-building seminar for NCC cadets was held at SCD Government College on Saturday.

Singh said, “Residents should also step forward and cooperate with the authorities as only then we will be able to reduce pollution in the nullah.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
by HT Correspondent
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C

latest news

Delhi govt tries new SOP to redress complainants
by HT Correspondent
Delhi police asks personnel to register phone numbers before Covid-19 vaccine roll out
by HT Correspondent
At Kundli end of Singhu stir, quieter nooks and cleaner spaces
by Kainat Sarfaraz
Two more UK returnees test positive, shifted to special ward of Lok Nayak
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.