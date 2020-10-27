Sections
Home / Cities / Buddha Nullah pollution: Proposal to shift dairy units scrapped for now

Buddha Nullah pollution: Proposal to shift dairy units scrapped for now

In the meeting, it was decided to upgrade the biogas plant and establish effluent treatment plants for treating dairy waste and cow dung.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

There are over 500 dairy units in the two dairy complexes and around 200 scattered units in different parts of the city. (HT file)

After three months of discussions to shift dairy units out of the municipal corporation (MC) limits, the high-powered committee formed by the local bodies department for shifting the units has again scrapped the plan for now. It has now been decided to upgrade the biogas plant and establish effluent treatment plants for treating dairy waste and cow dung.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office on Tuesday which was also attended by deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal.

An official said that the authorities failed to find a suitable place for shifting the dairies in the nearby villages. Mayor Sandhu pointed out that dairy units should not be shifted and the existing biogas plant at Hambran road should be upgraded and new effluent treatment plants (ETP) should be established as a part of the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project to deal with cow dung and dairy waste.

He said that the report of the meeting will be sent to the local bodies department.



The project to shift the dairy units situated in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complex is hanging fire for a long time.

There are over 500 dairy units in the two dairy complexes and around 200 scattered units in different parts of the city. The sewer lines in city areas also get choked due to the dumping of dairy waste.

Encroachments along drain to be removed

With an aim to beautify and the drain and surrounding areas, MC commissioner has directed the MC health branch officials to remove temporary encroachments including fish markets established alongside the nullah.

Sabharwal also conducted a meeting with NGOs, members of the Naamdhari sect on Tuesday for taking up plantation drives and setting up miro forests around the nullah.

Mayor, MC chief visits Focal Point CETP

With the state government working to upgrade the existing sewer treatment plants (STP) of MC, mayor Sandhu and Sabharwal inspected the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for Focal Point which is expected to become operational by the end of November.

