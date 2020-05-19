Sections
Home / Cities / Builder booked for assaulting migrant worker, he denies allegations

Builder booked for assaulting migrant worker, he denies allegations

New Delhi: A 45-year-old woman, who worked at a building construction site in South Delhi’s South Extension part 2, was allegedly kicked by her employer while she and her husband were sleeping...

Updated: May 19, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:
A 45-year-old woman, who worked at a building construction site in South Delhi’s South Extension part 2, was allegedly kicked by her employer while she and her husband were sleeping at the place on Tuesday, police said.

The builder allegedly abused her, picked a brick with the intention of hitting her and threatened her husband, Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (South) said. The builder denied the allegations.

The woman called the police after which she was medically examined. A case of causing hurt and criminal intimidation was registered against the man at the Hauz Khas police station, the DCP said. “We arrested the builder,” the officer said.

Deepak, the woman’s husband, said the builder was forcing them to go back home for the last few days. “He did not clear our dues of April. We thought we should leave and we booked a ticket on a Shramik train to Bihar. Today (Tuesday) police took us to a screening centre in Chhattarpur where we got to know the train will drop us at a place 400 km away from our home. We requested the police not to send us on that train. They dropped us back to the construction site by afternoon,” he said.



The woman alleged a payment of Rs 9,500 was pending with the builder, police said.

Deepak said when the builder got to know they were back, he threatened them. “My wife was sleeping. He kicked and abused her. He got a brick to attack her. We told him we will leave in the next few days in a a train for Punia. He did not listen,” he said.

Manohar Batra, the builder, denied the allegations. Speaking on the phone from the police station, he said, “I did not assault or kick anyone. I had helped the family throughout the lockdown. I had given them Rs 15,000 on Monday and asked them to leave for their village. They promised they will leave. Today they went to the screening centre and came back to the construction site. Because of this, my other labourers refused to work, fearing their safety. The workers were scared because the family could have got infected the coronavirus there,” he said.

Batra said, “The family used to pick up a fight with every other person at the site. We offered them to shift to our another site in Kotla but they refused. They are being misguided by some people in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Sonali Vaid, a public health expert who had tweeted about the incident, said the family had informed her. “I got in touch with the family since they live in the neighbourhood. The builder was harassing them during the lockdown by not paying their dues. And today this happened. It’s good the police has taken prompt action,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab not to delineate red, orange or green zones
May 19, 2020 23:42 IST
Infections rise in four states after migrants return
May 19, 2020 23:42 IST
Sports activities to resume from May 25 in Ludhiana
May 19, 2020 23:41 IST
In Bengal, increase in testing but rise in cases the same
May 19, 2020 23:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.