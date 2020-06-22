Builder’s live-in partner steals ₹4.07 lakh, sends police chasing fictitious burglar

Sections
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:11 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A Kopar Khairane-based woman, living in with a builder, sent the police on a wild goose chase after concocting a fake burglary story claiming ₹4.07 lakh was stolen from their house. The woman’s live-in partner had given her the money for safekeeping.

The 48-year-old complainant builder approached the Kopar Khairane police on Wednesday, claiming the amount was stolen from his second-floor apartment. A case of house break-in theft was registered against an unknown person based on the builder’s complaint.

According to the complainant, his live-in partner was admitted to hospital on Monday, and when he went to pick up the money from the house, he realized it was missing.

“The woman told the builder that someone may have stolen the money through the window as they were in the hospital for two days. She thought the man would not approach the police due to the coronavirus lockdown. When we investigated, we did not find any foul play. No one suspect was seen on the CCTV footage entering the building,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.



Officers then inquired with the woman about the money, after which she confessed to spending the amount to repay her mortgage. She had mortgaged her jewelry and also taken a ₹3 lakh loan. Using the builder’s money, she recovered her jewelry and repaid the loan, said police.

Police are yet to decide if the woman will be booked under the same charges of theft or for cheating.

