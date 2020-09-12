Bulandshahr admin hands over ₹1.5 lakh to kin of US student killed in road accident

The Bulandshahr administration on Saturday gave a cheque of ₹1.5 lakh to the kin of Sudeeksha Bhati, a scholarship holder studying in the US, who had died in a road accident in the district on August 10.

The victim’s kin are demanding the setting up of a library in her name. Sudeeksha, a resident of Deri Skaner village in Greater Noida, was an undergraduate student at Babson College in the United States on a scholarship.

Ravindra Kumar, additional district magistrate, Bulandshahr, said the administration on Saturday called her father and presented the cheque. “Sudeeksha was a good student, studying on a scholarship at a US college. We have given monetary help to her father Jitendra Bhati. We are extending support to the victim’s kin,” he said.

Jitendra said he, along with some members of his family, went to Bulandshahr, and accepted the compensation. “I have got the cheque. My family and some locals want a library to be set up in the name of Sudeeksha. We want the Bulandshahr administration to set up one such library so that more students can get inspiration and grow,” he said.

The ADM said that he has asked the victim’s family to submit an application for the library.

According to Jitendra, Sudeeksha and her uncle were going to Bulandshahr on a motorcycle when they collided with another motorcycle. She died on August 10.

Bulandshahr police registered an FIR against two unknown persons for rash driving and death due to negligence. Her family, however, alleged she was being followed by two people on a motorcycle at the time of the accident, though the police did not include harassment charges in their report.

The issue had caught national attention.

“When Sudeeksha reached Chirora village, Syana Road in Bulandshahr, two persons riding a black Royal Enfield motorcycle overtook Sudeeksha’s motorcycle twice, and suddenly and deliberately applied brakes. My brother Satyendra lost balance and his vehicle hit another motorcycle. Sudeeksha fell on the road and was critically injured in the head. She was sent to a hospital where doctors declared her dead,” Jitendra had alleged in the FIR.

The police had claimed that this was a road accident and denied charges of sexual harassment. On August 16, Bulandshahr police had arrested two suspects – Deepak Solanki and Raju – and recovered the Royal Enfield motorcycle used in the accident.