Bulandshahr police verify 350 motorcycles to find culprits in Sudeeksha Bhati case

The Bulandshahr special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate the Sudeeksha Bhati’s death case have been verifying the details of over 350 Royal Enfield motorcycles registered in the neighbourhood of the accident site.

The 19-year-old died in an accident on August 10 after the motorcycle she was riding pillion met with an accident in Bulandshahr. While her family alleged that she was harassed by two persons on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, the police had termed it as an accident and that there was no harassment.

Her family had also claimed that the motorcycle of her harassers had the words “JAAT” written on it.

Diksha Singh, Circle Officer, Bulandshahr, who is heading the SIT, said that there were around 10,000 Royal Enfield motorcycles registered in the district.

“We have scanned over 350 such motorcycles from nearby villages and other areas. We have also questioned the owners of these motorcycles. We are hopeful to make breakthrough in a day or two,” she said.

The team on Thursday visited Sudeeksha Bhati’s home in Greater Noida and recorded her family’s statements.

Jitendra Bhati, Sudeeksha’s father, termed the interaction as “good”.

“They assured us that they were working to catch the real culprit and deliver justice. They have scanned several motorcycles in the neighbouring area. I also told the investigating officials that this was a case of harassment which led to accident and my daughter’s death. I urged them to press charges of harassment too. They talked to us for half-an-hour,” he said.

Bhati said that he had not yet met the Noida district magistrate or commissioner. “We will protest if the criminals are not arrested soon,” he said.

A team from Greater Noida’s Badalpur police station was also present at Sudeeksha’s home. Patneesh Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station, said Greater Noida police had no role in the investigation since the accident took place in Bulandshahr.

Sudeeksha was pursuing a graduate degree in the United States. Her death and the family’s claim of harassment had triggered a political slugfest with many questioning the Uttar Pradesh government’s policy on crime.

Bulandshahr police had registered a case of rash driving and death due to negligence in Sudeeksha Bhati’s death. Local people demanded arrest of suspects, Rs 1 crore compensation to the victim’s family and an academic institution in the name of Sudeeksha.

A local outfit Akhil Bhartiya Veer Gurjar Mahasabha has also announced to place a statue of Sudeeksha Bhati in her Deri Skaner village in Dadri, Greater Noida.