Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Bumpy rides for commuters as rain delays road repair works in Ludhiana

Bumpy rides for commuters as rain delays road repair works in Ludhiana

Several accidents have taken place due to deep potholes on various roads

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Potholed and damaged city roads continue to pose inconvenience to commuters. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Potholed and damaged city roads continue to pose inconvenience to commuters amid monsoon delaying MC’s plans to start road repair work.

Several accidents have taken place due to deep potholes on various roads, including Dugri main road, Gill Road, Tajpur Road, Jalandhar Bypass, and damaged stretches in Industrial Area A and Haibowal areas, among others.

A resident of Dugri area, Dilpreet Singh, said, “Potholes are detrimental to vehicles. Commuters have been raising a hue and cry over deep potholes on Dugri main road, but MC is not paying heed to it.”

Last week, in a symbolic protest against the MC authorities over failure to deal with the pothole menace, social activists had planted saplings in the potholes near Phullanwal Chowk.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu had earlier announced that the civic body will commence the repair work after September 15, if the weather conditions remained favourable.

MC’s superintending engineer Praveen Singla said, “The road repair works got delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions. We are waiting for monsoon to end. The work is likely to commence next week.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Sep 16, 2020 22:39 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST

latest news

Ridership on Aqua Line increases nearly fivefold within a week
Sep 16, 2020 23:09 IST
Covid death toll crosses 100 in Chandigarh, mayor among 366 +ve
Sep 16, 2020 23:07 IST
Biden advisers stress importance of masks, staying outdoors to fight Covid
Sep 16, 2020 23:05 IST
Delhi govt adds two new names to the list of Covid-19 designated hospitals
Sep 16, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.