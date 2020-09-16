Bumpy rides for commuters as rain delays road repair works in Ludhiana

Potholed and damaged city roads continue to pose inconvenience to commuters amid monsoon delaying MC’s plans to start road repair work.

Several accidents have taken place due to deep potholes on various roads, including Dugri main road, Gill Road, Tajpur Road, Jalandhar Bypass, and damaged stretches in Industrial Area A and Haibowal areas, among others.

A resident of Dugri area, Dilpreet Singh, said, “Potholes are detrimental to vehicles. Commuters have been raising a hue and cry over deep potholes on Dugri main road, but MC is not paying heed to it.”

Last week, in a symbolic protest against the MC authorities over failure to deal with the pothole menace, social activists had planted saplings in the potholes near Phullanwal Chowk.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu had earlier announced that the civic body will commence the repair work after September 15, if the weather conditions remained favourable.

MC’s superintending engineer Praveen Singla said, “The road repair works got delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions. We are waiting for monsoon to end. The work is likely to commence next week.”