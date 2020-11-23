Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Burglars decamp with ₹30,000 cash, gadgets from web designer’s office in Ludhiana

Burglars decamp with ₹30,000 cash, gadgets from web designer’s office in Ludhiana

Crime caught on CCTV camera; complainant claims a camera worth Rs 2.5 lakh, an Apple iPad worth Rs 1.75 lakh, Rs 35,000 in cash and a mobile phone were missing.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Burglars targeted the office of a web designer in the C-Block of Rajguru Nagar in the wee hours of Monday and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs.

The CCTV camera of the office captured three men breaking in around 2.15am and leaving after 20 minutes.

Hemant Kumar, 32, of Haibowal, complained to the police that he ran his office from a house at Rajguru Nagar. On Sunday night, he left work around 9pm after locking the premises. When he returned on Monday morning, he was shocked to find the locks broken and his office ransacked.

He claimed that a camera worth Rs 2.5 lakh, an Apple iPad worth Rs 1.75 lakh, Rs 35,000 in cash and a mobile phone were missing.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, Sarabha Nagar, police station, said they had registered a case on Kumar’s complaint, and identified one of the accused through the CCTV footage. A manhunt had been launched for his arrest, she added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Nov 23, 2020 20:28 IST
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Nov 23, 2020 19:30 IST
Next Covid-19 peak in Mumbai will impact both slums and high-rises: BMC
Nov 23, 2020 21:14 IST

latest news

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run mishap, car driver booked
Nov 23, 2020 21:19 IST
Ludhiana records coldest November day in 14 years
Nov 23, 2020 21:17 IST
Ankita wishes ‘Mehr ke papa’ Karan with sweet birthday post, see his reply
Nov 23, 2020 21:15 IST
Ludhiana records 96 fresh Covid cases, two senior citizens dead
Nov 23, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.