Burglars target chemist shop in Khanna, decamp with ₹1.25 lakh cash, face masks

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the shop

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Burglars targetted a chemist shop in Khanna and decamped with ₹1.25 lakh in cash and face masks on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the shop. The police are scrutinising the footage to get clue of the accused.

Rakesh Jindal, owner of Jindal Medicos said that when he came to his shop on Tuesday morning he found the shop was ransacked and ₹1.25 lakh missing from the cash box besides five branded masks.

He immediately sounded to the police.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (investigation) Manmohan Sarna said that an inquiry has been initiated in the matter. A case has been registered against unidentified persons.

