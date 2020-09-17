Burnt mobile seized at KZF operative’s instance in Amritsar jail

A burnt mobile phone was recovered in the Amritsar Central Jail at the instance of a prisoner, Shubdeep Singh, an alleged operative of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

The jail officials said Shubdeep had thrown the phone in a hearth in the prison on Monday soon after coming to know that a search operation was to be conducted in his barrack. Shubdeep confessed to have thrown of the cell phone, they said.

Assistant jail superintendent of Amritsar jail, Bhagwant Singh, said on Tuesday they got information that Shubdeep was involved in some activities in the jail. “We launched a search operation, but found nothing from his possession. Later on, he confessed to have thrown a mobile phone in a hearth used for cooking food.”

A case was registered against Shubdeep at the Islamabad police in Amritsar under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act.

On Tuesday, Punjab Police claimed to have averted a major terror incident in the state by busting a pro-Khalistan terrorist module with the arrest of two persons who had allegedly been operating in connivance with five criminals, including Shubdeep.

Six sophisticated weapons (a 9mm pistol, four .32-calibre pistols and one .32 revolver), eight rounds of ammunition, mobile phones and an internet dongle were recovered from the two who were arrested at a checkpost in Rajpura of Patiala district.

Shubhdeep was arrested by the Punjab Police in September 2019 after the recovery of a China-made drone from Mahawa village in Amritsar district.

In April last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against him along with eight others in a special NIA court in Mohali.

The police had claimed that Pakistan-based KZF chief Ranjeet Singh, alias Neeta in connivance with Gurmeet Singh, alias Bagga, a Germany-based operative, smuggled arms, ammunition, and fake Indian currency notes to India via drones from Pakistan.