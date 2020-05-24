Sections
Home / Cities / Bus driver held in Ludhiana for ferrying passengers on expired pass

Bus driver held in Ludhiana for ferrying passengers on expired pass

The accused had been given permission to ferry 27 passengers from Moga to Patna on May 19. However, he had 45 passengers in the bus. Besides, the names of the people in the list of people allowed to be ferried did not match with those on the bus.

Updated: May 24, 2020 21:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act against the driver. (HT PHOTO)

A bus driver in Ludhiana was arrested for ferrying more than the permitted number of passengers and that too on an expired pass.

The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Daheru.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh said that the accused was stopped for checking near the Tajpur cut on Jalandhar-Delhi road.

On inspecting his pass, police found that the accused had been given permission to ferry 27 passengers from Moga to Patna on May 19. However, he had 45 passengers in the bus. Besides, the names of the people in the list of people allowed to be ferried did not match with those on the bus.



Following this, a case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act against the accused.

