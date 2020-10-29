Sections
Businessman found dead in his office

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:18 IST

PUNE: A businessman, the husband of local Congress leader Neeta Pardeshi, was found dead at his office on Law College road on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Jayant Pardeshi (53), is suspected to have died by suicide. His body was found in the office by his son, who then informed the police.

“We have recovered a note. For now, all I can say is that he has blamed financial losses in business for his step. We will be speaking to various people related to him before drawing conclusions,” said assistant police inspector CM Suryavanshi of Deccan police station who is investigating the case.

The body was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for the postmortem and the incident was recorded as an accidental death at Deccan police station.

