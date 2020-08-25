Businessman, son held for assaulting cops

New Delhi

A 53-year-old businessman, his 21-year-old son and another person were arrested for allegedly assaulting police officials at south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) police station following a fight the three had with the owner and driver of an SUV over a collision between their vehicles on Monday night, police said.

The three persons were booked for rash driving and assaulting policemen on duty, a case regarding which was registered under Sections 279, 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The accident and the assault took place around 9.30 pm on Monday at a market near I-block in CR Park, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the police control room received a call regarding an accident in CR Park area after which an inspector and three policemen reached the spot and found two vehicles – an SUV and a hatchback – in a damaged condition.

Two occupants of the hatchback, the businessman’s son and his friend of the same age, were allegedly assaulting the driver of the BMW and arguing with an elderly man sitting inside the SUV. When some people tried to intervene, the two men hurled abuses on them and asked them to stay away, a police officer associated with the case said.

“When the four policemen tried to intervene, the two men began assaulting them. They tore their uniform. In the meantime, the businessman arrived in his car and allegedly joined them in assaulting the policemen and the SUV driver and misbehaved with the public,” said the officer, requesting not to be named.

Reinforcements were sent to bring the matter under their control. Both parties were taken to the police station, where the trio allegedly created a commotion, slapped police personnel and fought with them, DCP Thakur said.

“We registered a case arrested the three men. Their cars, including the damaged BMW, were impounded,” the DCP said. The complaint was filed on the SUV owner’s complaint.

HT could not contact the arrested businessman and his son for their version of the incident.

DCP Thakur said the businessman manufactures railway track clips while son and his friend are studying at a private institute.