Businesswoman duped of Rs 14.49 lakh in KYC fraud

PUNE A 38-year-old woman from Kothrud has been duped of Rs 14.49 lakh in a KYC (know your customer) fraud.

According to police, the complainant owns a business in the city.

“The complainant received a call on her mobile number in the first week of June. The caller claimed to be an official from the bank. The caller then said that the complainant’s KYC needed to be updated,” said police inspector Vijaykumar Shinde of the cyber police station who is investigating the case.

“She received a call saying her KYC needs to be updated and then the money was transferred,” said PI Shinde.

In order to do so, the caller asked for the complainant’s bank account details. Later, an amount of Rs 14,49,443 was transferred from the complainant’s account.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Cyber police station.