Butcher fired at with fake gun over chicken, 2 held

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:48 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Manickpur police have booked three people and arrested two for firing at a butcher using a toy gun in Bappa Seetaram Nagar in Vasai (East) over non-payment of ₹377. The third accused is absconding.

The complainant, Irfan Qureishi, was closing his chicken shop on Monday when Sachin Singh, 45; Kiran Sakpal, 33; and Jayesh Singh, 32, asked for 1.5 kg chicken. Qureishi first refused, but later gave him the meat. However, the accused refused to pay ₹377 which led to an argument, said Vijaykant Sagar, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Vasai.

One of the accused pulled out a knife while another took out the toy gun and fired black shots in the air to scare Qureishi. As the sound of the shots led to a panic in the area, the trio fled from the spot.

“Qureishi complained to us and we registered a case under section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Sakpal and Singh, while the other accused is absconding. The arrested duo has been remanded in police custody,” said Sagar.



The officer added, “The accused may have procured the toy gun to scare people from one of the stuntmen working in film sets. We are investigating further.”

