Cabinet clears filling up of 4,245 posts in health, medical education

Chandigarh In a bid to effectively tackle the increasing coronavirus-related patient load in government hospitals, the Punjab cabinet on Tuesday granted the go-head for filling up 3,954 vacant regular posts in health and 291 posts in medical education and research departments.

The cabinet gave the approval at a meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh here. Of the total 3,954 posts in health department, 2,966 will be filled in the first phase and the remaining 988, which would fall vacant on September 30, 2020, in the next phase, according to an official spokesperson.

It also gave approval to continue the recruitment of medical officers (specialists) to be conducted by a special selection committee headed by Dr KK Talwar through walk-in interviews.

Likewise, the cabinet also allowed recruitment of doctors, paramedics and other staff to be done through Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, by taking the recruitment out of the purview of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB).

These include 235 medical officers (MOs-general), one MO specialist (microbiologist), four MOs specialist (social preventive medicine), 35 MOs (dental), 598 staff nurses, 180 pharmacists, 600 multipurpose health workers (MHW-female), 200 MHW (male), 139 radiographers, 44 dialysis technicians and 800 ward attendants.

JUNIOR RESIDENTS TO BE RETAINED FOR ONE YEAR

The cabinet decided to retain junior residents (JRs), who are passing out after completing three-year post-graduation, as senior residents (ad hoc) for one year against the bond given by them. As many as 232 JRs (other than PCMS category junior residents) will be retained against the bond given by them as 267 posts of senior residents are lying vacant. It also decided to recruit 32 assistant professors (anaesthesia) on contract basis for one year and seven super-specialist doctors on regular basis. Apart from this, 20 posts of anaesthesia technicians were also approved for one year.