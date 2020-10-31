Sections
Cabinet minister launches scholarship scheme for SC students in Ludhiana

Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that the state scholarship scheme will ensure that poor SC students get free higher education.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the distribution of scholarship certificates to students in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

To mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday formally launched Dr BR Ambedkar post-matric SC scholarship scheme in the district.

Participating in the district-level Valmiki Jayanti celebrations organised at Bachat Bhawan, here, the minister distributed post-matric SC scholarship certificates to five SC students.

While speaking to media persons, Ashu said that the Amarinder Singh-led state government is committed to the welfare of the SC community.

He said that the state scholarship scheme will ensure that poor SC students get a free higher education, which the Centre had unfairly deprived them of with its abrupt withdrawal of central aid of Rs 800 crore to the state.



He said that the scholarship, being launched by the state government without any financial contribution from the Centre, will provide a 100% fee waiver for SC students to give them net savings of about Rs 550 crore.

He added that this scheme would benefit more than 3 lakh SC students in the state annually, and would involve no upfront payment by these students to government/private educational institutions.

The institutes will provide free education to SC students under the scheme against direct subsidy from the state government, besides the students will also get a monthly stipend to buy books, uniforms, etc.

